Sanwo-Olu appoints Odumboni as new LAWMA CEO

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

 

In a statement issued yesterday, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from 19th August, 2020, for personal reasons.

 

The HoS stated that before his appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the waste management conglomerate.

 

He said Odumboni’s appointment showed Mr. Governor’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its management in his previous position.

 

While noting that the outgoing Managing Director had built a strong and highly motivated team in LAWMA and laid an enduring foundation for reforms in the organisation, Muri-Okunola thanked Gbadegesin for his visionary leadership during his tenure of office.

 

The Head of Service congratulated the new Managing Director and urged him to focus on improving service quality, adding that waste management and environmental sustainability are critical to all other aspects of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the government’s six development pillars – of the present administration and, as such, a lot is expected of the new LAWMA CEO

