Sanwo-Olu appoints Solebo as LASCOPA GM

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Afolabi Solebo as the new General Manager for the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).
In a statement made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, Solebo’s appointment took effect from November 5, 2020. He Succeeds Mrs. Kemi Olugbode as the new head of LASCOPA.
Prior to his appointment as the second General Manager of the agency, Solebo was the Registrar Land Use Charge Assessment Appeal Tribunal with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. Since he joined the Lagos State Civil Service in 2001 he has served in the office of Directorate for Citizens Right and Directorate for Civil Litigation. He was the pioneer Administrator of the Peoples Advice Center an office which was later rechristened Public Advice Center.
Among others, the new General Manager of LASCOPA also served as a prosecutor in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions where he prosecuted cases in the High Court of Lagos, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.
Between March 2018 and January 2020, he worked as the first Board Secretary and headed the legal Unit of the Lagos State Sports Commission.
Solebo is a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo where he earned his Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons) in 1997 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2001 as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
A member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Institute of Chartered Mediator and Conciliator with more than 18 years in the ever changing demands of being the legal field, Solebo is expected to bear in his extensive management experience for the affairs of the agency in line with the policy trust of the administration of Sanwo-Olu.

