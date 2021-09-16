Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of new VC for LASU

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Professor Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in LASU College of Medicine on the 2nd of October 2007 after rising through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988 to 1991) to Associate Professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

In 2012, Mrs. Olatunji-Bello attended the Course 34 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission.

A member of the National Institute (mni), Mrs. Olatunji-Bello holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria and was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in 2019.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello as well as two other candidates, Professor Omotayo R. Awofolu and Professor Senapon Bakare, were recommended for the position in order of ranking respectively.

The process of selecting a substantive Vice-Chancellor for LASU commenced with advertisements for the vacant position in three National dailies on Friday, July 30 and Friday August 13, 2021 respectively.

The tenure of the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, lapsed on January 11, 2021.

