News

Sanwo-Olu approves increase in BRT fare by N100 from July 13

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Sanwo-Olu approves increase in BRT fare by N100 from July 13

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday approved a flat rate increase by N100 in bus fares for all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Standard Routes with effect from July 13. The Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, confirmed this in a statement in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu said the increase was to sustain the operations of regulated bus services in Lagos state.

“The increase, which will come into effect on July 13, is aimed at ensuring sustainability of the BRT and standard route schemes. “These measures are indispensable in the current global economic and environmental reality to ensure the sustainability of the BRI operation. “With the increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu – TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600. “Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMSObalende will attract a fare of N600.” Ojelabi said the operations of the transport scheme, of late, had been hampered due to rising cost of inputs required for sustainable service delivery. He noted that this was also due to the attendant high number of buses out of operation as a result of lack of spare parts.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NANS vows to shut down international airports, disrupt party primaries

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) have concluded plans to close down operations at international airports across the country in addition to disrupting politicalactivities, includingthe upcoming political parties’ primary elections. The action, they averred, is to press home their demand for commencement of talks between the […]
News Top Stories

Open grazing: Herders with firearms risk 21-year jail term in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.   The bill, which proposes 21 years jail term for any herder found with firearms, was contained in a bill titled: “Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021” sent to the Assembly […]
News

Olom Godspower Jones Talks risks associated with trading digital assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In today’s world, it’s no longer news to say cryptos are now one of the game changers in today’s financial system. With the innovation of ATMs for transacting in cryptos globally, including some in Nigeria showing its importance in today’s society. The digital crypto market which is now said to be worth over $400 billion and has a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica