Sanwo-Olu approves increase in BRT fare by N100 from July 13

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday approved a flat rate increase by N100 in bus fares for all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Standard Routes with effect from July 13. The Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, confirmed this in a statement in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu said the increase was to sustain the operations of regulated bus services in Lagos state.

“The increase, which will come into effect on July 13, is aimed at ensuring sustainability of the BRT and standard route schemes. “These measures are indispensable in the current global economic and environmental reality to ensure the sustainability of the BRI operation. “With the increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu – TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600. “Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMSObalende will attract a fare of N600.” Ojelabi said the operations of the transport scheme, of late, had been hampered due to rising cost of inputs required for sustainable service delivery. He noted that this was also due to the attendant high number of buses out of operation as a result of lack of spare parts.

