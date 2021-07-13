Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu arrests traffic robbers at Ojota

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday arrested suspected criminals harassing motorists and other road users in traffic. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

 

Help, however, came for the motorist as Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three men wielding machetes. The suspects were trying to forcibly drag the motorist out of his vehicle.

 

The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the weapons from them and arrested the three of them.

 

While handing over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Altion  kali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police Command, on June 10, Sanwo-Olu said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

 

He said: “We are determined to stabilise the security situation in Lagos State, as our own contribution towards lasting national security.

 

Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this state inhospitable to you. We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you.”

 

The brand new crime-fighting equipment donated to the Lagos State Police Command were 150 Double Cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1,000 ballistic vests; 1,000 ballistic helmets, 1,000 handheld police radios/walkie-talkies, 100 security patrol bikes; two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), four high capacity troop carriers and two anti-riot water cannon vehicles

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zone 16 AIG promises to support Bayelsa Police Command

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor has promised to support the Bayelsa State Command in anyway possible to encourage it boost its operations, noting that the crime rate in the state has reduced under the new Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli. Speaking on Wednesday while delivering a lecture […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun promises to fight human trafficking to standstill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ogun State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, said the training of the state Task Force on Human Trafficking with other relevant agencies was an additional advantage to eradicate the high rate of human trafficking, especially across the state’s border areas. Adeniran made this known during a-day workshop on   “The Basic […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill prominent monarch in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Gunmen have shot dead a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State. The monarch, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, was said to have been shot by bandits at Elegbeka area of Owo Local Government. The traditional ruler was on his way from Akure, the Ondo State capital where he had gone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica