Sanwo-Olu arrests traffic robbers at Ojota

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday arrested suspected criminals harassing motorists and other road users in traffic. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

Help, however, came for the motorist as Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three men wielding machetes. The suspects were trying to forcibly drag the motorist out of his vehicle.

The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the weapons from them and arrested the three of them.

While handing over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Altion kali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police Command, on June 10, Sanwo-Olu said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

He said: “We are determined to stabilise the security situation in Lagos State, as our own contribution towards lasting national security.

Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this state inhospitable to you. We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you.”

The brand new crime-fighting equipment donated to the Lagos State Police Command were 150 Double Cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1,000 ballistic vests; 1,000 ballistic helmets, 1,000 handheld police radios/walkie-talkies, 100 security patrol bikes; two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), four high capacity troop carriers and two anti-riot water cannon vehicles

