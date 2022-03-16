News

Sanwo-Olu asks corps members to impact their communities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

As the three-week o r i e n t a t i o n course for corps members deployed to Lagos State for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1, closed yesterday, the 2,262 corps members have been challenged on the need to impact their communities of primary assignment positively as change agents to promote national cohesion, unity and stability. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call yesterday at the Iyana-Ipaja NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp while bringing the exercise to a close, which was declared open 21 days ago.

The governor, who was represented by the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, said the corps members who have passed through the crucible of the scheme should put to bear what they have been taught and acquired Agduring the exercise for the development of society. This was as he urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of NYSC, saying as future leaders of the country, they should also excel and demonstrate worthy lifestyle expected of them. as role models in the communities they are posted for the service year.

On the NYSC’s commitment and adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, Megwa, however, said that the over 3,000 corps members, NYSC and Camp officials tested at the camp in line with the NYSC requirements and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tested negative to the virus. Meanwhile, he appealed to employers of labour and business owners in the state to accept corps members deployed to their organisations, treat them well and engage them in tasks that will bring out their potential, even as he pleaded with Lagos residents to show compassion towards them as they live with the people in their communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Minimum wage: You can’t impose federal structure on states, Govs tell FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

State governors have accused the Federal Government of trying to impose federal salary structure on state governments. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, staged protests across the country against plan to remove Minimum Wage Act from the Exclusive List to Concurrent Legislative List. Already, a bill to such effect, sponsored by a member of […]
News

Hackers compromise FBI email system, send thousands of messages

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system on Saturday and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists. Fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI said in a statement. Although the hardware impacted […]
News

COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.     The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica