Sanwo-Olu asks corps members to impact their communities

As the three-week o r i e n t a t i o n course for corps members deployed to Lagos State for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1, closed yesterday, the 2,262 corps members have been challenged on the need to impact their communities of primary assignment positively as change agents to promote national cohesion, unity and stability. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call yesterday at the Iyana-Ipaja NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp while bringing the exercise to a close, which was declared open 21 days ago.

The governor, who was represented by the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, said the corps members who have passed through the crucible of the scheme should put to bear what they have been taught and acquired Agduring the exercise for the development of society. This was as he urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of NYSC, saying as future leaders of the country, they should also excel and demonstrate worthy lifestyle expected of them. as role models in the communities they are posted for the service year.

On the NYSC’s commitment and adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, Megwa, however, said that the over 3,000 corps members, NYSC and Camp officials tested at the camp in line with the NYSC requirements and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tested negative to the virus. Meanwhile, he appealed to employers of labour and business owners in the state to accept corps members deployed to their organisations, treat them well and engage them in tasks that will bring out their potential, even as he pleaded with Lagos residents to show compassion towards them as they live with the people in their communities.

