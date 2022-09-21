Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu assures on infrastructure devt, others at coronation of new Oworo monarch

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Oworonshoki community in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State has enthroned a new monarch. Presenting the monarch, the Oloworo of Oworo land, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Alaiyeluwa Oba Saliu Babatunde Saliu (ii), at his coronation ceremony, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the community of Oworoland on Infrastructure development, economic empowerment, human capital development and Security. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Special Adviser (SA), to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolaji Robert said that,

“The governor has assured the community, like all others in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development and Security. “I urge all sons and daughters of Oworoland to support the new king in achieving the peace, prosperity and progress that the Oworo Kingdom deserves.”

Elatedly, Oba Saliu, said that, “My reign will usher in much needed prosperity, peace, tranquility, normalcy and full scale infrastructural development. “Oworonshoki is no doubt a treasure trove of wealth and treasures. We are naturally endowed with both human and natural resources.

“As your king, I am determined to influence positive transformation, open the vistas  popuof opportunities by tapping into the treasure trove of our human and natural resources and enhance the talents and capacities of our teeming youths. “We can transform Oworonshoki into the Dubai of Lagos.

That is my dream for this great Kingdom. And that is what I intend to achieve during my reign as your monarch. “I promise to rehabilitate other key projects in the community and concretise the canals and drainages to prevent the perennial flooding being experienced by the residents, the upgrade of our educational facilities and provision of state of the art, and to make the youths ICT compliant.

 

“My dream cannot be realised without the support of the local government, state and Federal Government including the good people from this kingdom,” the monarch said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lightning strike kills 10 children

Posted on Author Reporter

  A lightning strike has killed 10 children in Uganda’s north-western city of Arua. The region has been experiencing severe rains coupled with thunder and lightning, reports the BBC. A heavy downpour on Thursday prompted the children to take a break from their football game and take shelter under a nearby grass-thatched structure. The makeshift […]
Metro & Crime

Kebbi: Lawmaker pays for 11 pregnant women’s caesarean operations

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Yauri, Ngasky and Shnaga Federal Constituency, Dr. Tanko Sununu Yusuf, has paid N59,000 to Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga General Hospitals for the 11 pregnant women who were delivered of their babies through caesarean sections.   Yusuf, who confirmed the payment to our correspondents on the phone yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

Breaking!!!! Again, Lagos’ flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Again, flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat in at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced through out Monday in some areas of the state.   Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for a missing teenager.     Confirming the tragic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica