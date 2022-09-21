Sanwo-Olu assures on infrastructure devt, others at coronation of new Oworo monarch

The Oworonshoki community in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State has enthroned a new monarch. Presenting the monarch, the Oloworo of Oworo land, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Alaiyeluwa Oba Saliu Babatunde Saliu (ii), at his coronation ceremony, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the community of Oworoland on Infrastructure development, economic empowerment, human capital development and Security. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Special Adviser (SA), to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolaji Robert said that,

“The governor has assured the community, like all others in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development and Security. “I urge all sons and daughters of Oworoland to support the new king in achieving the peace, prosperity and progress that the Oworo Kingdom deserves.”

Elatedly, Oba Saliu, said that, “My reign will usher in much needed prosperity, peace, tranquility, normalcy and full scale infrastructural development. “Oworonshoki is no doubt a treasure trove of wealth and treasures. We are naturally endowed with both human and natural resources.

“As your king, I am determined to influence positive transformation, open the vistas popuof opportunities by tapping into the treasure trove of our human and natural resources and enhance the talents and capacities of our teeming youths. “We can transform Oworonshoki into the Dubai of Lagos.

That is my dream for this great Kingdom. And that is what I intend to achieve during my reign as your monarch. “I promise to rehabilitate other key projects in the community and concretise the canals and drainages to prevent the perennial flooding being experienced by the residents, the upgrade of our educational facilities and provision of state of the art, and to make the youths ICT compliant.

“My dream cannot be realised without the support of the local government, state and Federal Government including the good people from this kingdom,” the monarch said.

