Sanwo-Olu assures residents of improved traffic on Allen Avenue, others

…says 16 highways undergoing redesign

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed optimism that gridlock will improve in some areas of the state as ‘junction improvement projects’ neared completion.

 

The governor spoke yesterday as he inspected Allen Junction hitherto known as Allen Roundabout on Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja to monitor flow of vehicular traffic at the newly rede- signed junction. Allen Junction remained one of the vulnerable spots across the metropolis notorious for gridlock due to the roundabout identified as an impediment to free flow of traffic. Sanwo-Olu, who spent ample time at the popular junction, expressed satisfaction with the new layout of the ever-busy junction, following the removal of a broad roundabout to create seamless flow of traffic.

 

New Telegraph gathered that in line with his administration’s traffic management agenda, Sanwo-Olu awarded contracts for the redesigning and construction of the identified traffic-prone spots across the state, including sixteen highways already undergoing re-construction and junction improvements. Three of the six junctions captured in the first phase of road improvement programme had been completed.

They are Allen Junction, Ikotun Roundabout, and Maryland Junction. Work is almost completed on three roundabouts in Lekki and Ajah of Eti-Osa area of the state.

 

However, Sanwo-Olu said the state government had considered the road improvement programme as one that would relieve commuters of burden of heavy traffic, stressing that the aim was to reduce journey time and increase productivity.

 

He said: “I am particularly excited that the famous Allen Roundabout is a lot more befitting now, with the new design and road furniture we have put in place. This project is now completed and there is no need for a formal handover because the junction is ever busy. What is now required of those plying the road is maintenance of the road furniture, because it is a new better experience for the road users.

 

“Apart from re-designing the junction, there are light traffic cameras installed on this junction from where we can remotely monitor what is happening on this axis any time of the day. These are parts of the improvement we have brought on this road and others we are re-designing.

