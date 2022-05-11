Sanwo-Olu, Babachir, Faleke submit Tinubu’s presidential form

The completed Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 have been submitted.

The forms were submitted on his behalf by a team of supporters led by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) penultimate Friday picked the nomination forms for Tinubu ahead of the May 30 APC presidential primary.

