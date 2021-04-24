Sanwo-Olu backs FC Robo Queens for NWFL Premiership Super 6 glory

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended financial support to the state’s only representative at the ongoing Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Super 6, FC Robo Queens.

The Director General of the state’s Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar disclosed in interview during the halftime break of the match between FC Robo Queens and Sunshine Queens, that Lagos State is proud of the team hence, the decision of the governor to support them financially.

“We are proud of what they have been doing and we will continue to support them. The state government have also decided to support them and that’s why we are here.

“There is a direct instruction from Mr Governor to us at Sport Commission to give FC Robo of Lagos State maximum support.

“Financially, the State Government is also supporting them handsomely, handsomely I said and this has shown that our governor is a sports loving governor. He is always ready to assist, reward excellence and performance,” Oluwatoyin Gafaar said.

FC Robo Queens have played four games at the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Women Football League Super Six and gathered seven points. They won two matches, drew one and lost one.

They will be up against second placed Delta Queens on Sunday in their last match of the competition at the Dipo Dina Township Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

