Sanwo-Olu bags AMMBAN award for financial inclusiveness

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been honoured by the Association of Mobile Money & Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) for his unwavering dedication to financial inclusion and the establishment of an environment that allows fintechs to flourish in Lagos. The Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said the State has continued to design support structures to ensure the protection, sustainability, and growth of mobile and banking agents in Lagos State. He stated this when accepting the award on behalf of the Governor at the 6th AMMBAN National Conference with the theme: “Agency Banking in the Digital Age: Enforcing Standard, Seizing Opportunities, and Managing Risks,” held at D’Podium International Event Centre, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja.

The Commissioner said that the Lagos State Government recently launched the upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card in order to ensure financial inclusivity and to successfully compete in the global economic space. The Commissioner was represented by the Director of Insurance, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Olugbenga Oluwole. He stated that the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASSRA), has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) through the registration of all POS Machines in an effort to protect Lagos residents from fraudulent activities faced by Point of Sales (POS) operators in the course of doing business.

“The new LAG ID Card is intended to serve as a multi-application smart card that offers registered residents a means of personal security and identity verification and points of access to various government services,” he continued. “It also allows residents to apply for loans from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.” Olowo emphasized the importance of the LAD ID Card project in the development and distribution of infrastructure, security, social protection, financial inclusion, disaster and emergency response management, and the Lagos Smart City concept.

A large number of participants from the financial industry attended the programme, including Professor Olawale Ajai, Head of the Strategy Department at the Lagos Business School, AbdulRahman Hassan Tom, Representative of the Development Finance Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Ronke Kuye, Chief Executive Officer of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF), Stanley Jacob, Vice President FintechNGR & CEO of Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, and PPRO from the Lagos Police.

