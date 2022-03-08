Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: Bamise Ayanwola will get justice, Lagos BRT safe

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has promised to ensure justice for Oluwabamise Ayanwola, a fashion designer found dead after boarding a vehicle on the bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that the buses were safe, adding that the state takes the security of residents seriously.

Oluwabamise was declared missing after boarding the bus on February 26.

On Monday, her corpse was said to have been found on Carter bridge in Ogogoro community, Lagos Island.

Andrew Nice, the bus driver, was apprehended on Monday.

Speaking on the development, Sanwo-Olu also expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased.

“Dear Lagosians, the life of every citizen of the state matters to us, and we do not take the security of our people for granted,” the statement reads.

“We will therefore leave no stones unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

“The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“To Bamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED.

“To fellow Lagosians, I assure you that I am following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Bamise gets the justice she deserves.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act.

“Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwole family. May Oluwabamise’s soul Rest In Peace. Amen.”

 

