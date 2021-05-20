News

Sanwo-Olu begins training of retirees to be employers

Lagos State government yesterday began a three-day training/workshop for retirees of the Lagos State public service on how to be employers of labour, saying that retired public servants cannot be left unattended for their contribution to the development of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the training, which was at the instance of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was meant to make life better even after their retirement from the public service. Speaking at the threeday training which was organised by the Office of the Head of Service, at the Lagos State Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the training was the second edition of the quarterly training and sensitisation programme for the retirees of Lagos State public service.

According to him, the Sanwo-Olu administration was of the opinion that their exit from the Lagos State public service was definitely not the end of their work life, adding that their retirement was therefore perceived as an opportunity for them to explore and pursue their aspirations. Muri-Okunola said the Lagos State government realised that the retirees, though retired but not tired, adding that; “They have worked tirelessly to sustain Lagos State as a Centre of Excellence, most of them might not be up to 60 years, probably began work at a tender age and retired just after 50 years or more, all these people cannot be left uncatered for, hence the need to further train them to be employers of labour,” Muri-Okunola said.

Our Reporters

