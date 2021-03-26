Sanwo-Olu boosts teachers’ morale with 13 cars

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the award of car as gifts to 13 outstanding school teachers and administrators in public schools across the state. Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said the car gifts would be handed over to beneficiaries at the forthcoming Lagos State Annual Education Merit Award. According to her, the 13 teachers to be honoured were among 23 semi-finalists selected from over 3,000 applications who applied for the state’s merit award selection process captured under the State’s B.O.S Education Transformation Plan 2020. She explained that the recipients had been selected from public Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools as well as Technical Colleges in the state, adding that while 13 of the 23 semi-finalists would be awarded with cars, others given consolation prizes.
