Sanwo-Olu builds, upgrades 10 stadia across Lagos

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafar has disclosed that Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has committed immense resources to build and upgrade 10 facilities across the state.

 

Gafar, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, said the governor was passionate about sports development and the creation of opportunities for the youths in the state, which necessitated intense infrastructural drive in the sports sector.

 

Gafar said when fully operational, the facilities will engage about 56,000 Lagosians on a daily basis.

 

“No sector of the economy can engage such a number of people on a daily basis,”

 

he told our correspondent. “Sports is one of the cardinal drives of the agenda of Mr. Governor and we can see how passionately he is committing resources into the sector. He makes youth development and engagement the centre of his administration and you can imagine how important it would be to engage about 56,000 youth on a daily basis.

