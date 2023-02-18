Sanwo-Olu calls for calm as protests over Naira scarcity hit Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for an end to the protests that rocked some parts of the state over the lingering naira scarcity. Yesterday commuters were stranded as a result of the rocked some parts of city including Ojota, Maryland, Ketu, Mile 12, and Ikorodu. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu urged residents of the state to shun any form of incitement over the naira scarcity. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22,” stated Omotoso.

Furthermore, “Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute-all in the interest of our people-in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter. “The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government. The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the federal government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.”

