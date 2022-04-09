Sanwo-Olu canvases support for Nigeria’s creative industry

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has canvassed for support to be given to the Nigerian creative industry to thrive and blossom considering the return on investment it brings to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Lagos State governor made this known at the EbonyLife Creative Academy Graduation Ceremony Class of March 2022 in Lagos yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu was represented at the graduation ceremony by the Director and Head of Department (HoD) of Creative Arts in the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idowu Johnson. He explained that the idea to support and aggressively develop the Nigerian creative industry in the state was borne out of the belief that the sector has the necessary impetus to showcase Nigeria’s entertainment to the larger world to attract more foreign exchange (forex) earnings into the economy.

