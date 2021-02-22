Sanwo-Olu cautions Christian leaders against inflammatory comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has cautioned Christian leaders and opinion moulders against reckless utterances that may worsen the security crisis facing the nation, saying it’s time leaders refrained from making incendiary comments that would stoke divisions and violence.

The governor, who said that a crisis in Nigeria would be catastrophic for Africa, said this at the 2021 Lagos State Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) held by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at The Apostolic Church in Ketu.

Speaking at the event with themed “A New Beginning, A New Dawn and A New Glory,” Sanwo-Olu noted that the nation had faced difficult period in the past years following economic downturn occasioned by the spread of coronavirus and the nationwide youth protests as Lagos, he said, became the epicentre of the crises, which kept the Government on its toes.

He said: “It is time for sober reflection that must bring a new beginning for our nation. We have all witnessed the challenges of our country, but we need to be careful not to turn the observed crises into an ethnic or religious war.

We need to guide against utterances that may stereotype anyone or their tribe. We have duty to isolate criminals in our communities, rather than introducing tribal spin into every crime.

