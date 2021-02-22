News

Sanwo-Olu cautions Christian leaders against inflammatory comments

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has cautioned Christian leaders and opinion moulders against reckless utterances that may worsen the security crisis facing the nation, saying it’s time leaders refrained from making incendiary comments that would stoke divisions and violence.

 

The governor, who said that a crisis in Nigeria would be catastrophic for Africa, said this at the 2021 Lagos State Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) held by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at The Apostolic Church in Ketu.

 

Speaking at the event with themed “A New Beginning, A New Dawn and A New Glory,” Sanwo-Olu noted that the nation had faced difficult period in the past years following economic downturn occasioned by the spread of coronavirus and the nationwide youth protests as Lagos, he said, became the epicentre of the crises, which kept the Government on its toes.

 

He said: “It is time for sober reflection that must bring a new beginning for our nation. We have all witnessed the challenges of our country, but we need to be careful not to turn the observed crises into an ethnic or religious war.

 

We need to guide against utterances that may stereotype anyone or their tribe. We have duty to isolate criminals in our communities, rather than introducing tribal spin into every crime.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the economies of African nations.   […]
News

US city rocked by fresh unrest after police shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of protesters in Philadelphia have marched through the city for a second night, demanding racial justice after police fatally shot a black man. The family of Walter Wallace, 27, say he was suffering a mental health crisis when officers opened fire on him, reports the BBC. Police say they shot him because he […]
News

N800bn recovered loot: SERAP sues Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

‌ Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the President Muhammadu Buhari, over the failure to disclose information and documents relating to the names of people from whom N800 billion looted public funds have been recovered, specific dates of the recovery, and details of projects on which the money had been spent.” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica