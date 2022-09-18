Sanwo-Olu celebrates Hamzat at 58

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extolled the virtues of his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu referred to Dr Hamzat, who turns 58 on Monday, September 19, as a deserving ambassador, dedicated public servant, and partner in the “Greater Lagos” initiative.

He stated that Dr Hamzat deserves recognition for his lifelong dedication to public service in many capacities, particularly his contributions to governance in Lagos State as a commissioner in various ministries and now as the state’s lieutenant governor. Sanwo-Olu stated that Dr. Hamzat is a dependable, trustworthy, and devoted brother, friend, and partner describing him as an exemplar of devotion and altruism who has used his elevated government positions to improve the quality of life for the people he serves.

He stated that the deputy governor is one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos, accompanied by a high level of integrity, commitment, and professionalism.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...