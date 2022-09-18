Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu celebrates Hamzat at 58

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extolled the virtues of his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

 

In a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu referred to Dr Hamzat, who turns 58 on Monday, September 19, as a deserving ambassador, dedicated public servant, and partner in the “Greater Lagos” initiative.

 

He stated that Dr Hamzat deserves recognition for his lifelong dedication to public service in many capacities, particularly his contributions to governance in Lagos State as a commissioner in various ministries and now as the state’s lieutenant governor. Sanwo-Olu stated that Dr. Hamzat is a dependable, trustworthy, and devoted brother, friend, and partner describing him as an exemplar of devotion and altruism who has used his elevated government positions to improve the quality of life for the people he serves.

 

He stated that the deputy governor is one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos, accompanied by a high level of integrity, commitment, and professionalism.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria@61: A country divided by ethnic clashes, mass abductions, killings

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

N igeria will today roll out drums to mark its 61st Independence Anniversary. Sadly, this celebration will be done amidst strangulating insecurity and the realisation that Nigeria has never been more divided than it is today. Since Nigeria got its independence, the country has been faced with a myriad of security challenges. Today, however, the […]
Metro & Crime

More trouble for Ikpeazu’s suspended COS, as groups call for his sack

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Two socio-political groups, Abia Forum for Good Governance (AFGG) and Concerned Abia Professionals (CAP) have condemned the conduct of the suspended Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, in the money spraying saga, calling for his sack. According to the groups the suspension is not enough punishment, the governor should sack him […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two cops, raze police station, vehicles in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Hoodlums yesterday razed the Apumiri Police Station, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.   The gunmen killed at least two policemen and stole their rifles during the attack which came five days after a similar attack on the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters. In yesterday’s attack, the hoodlums burnt about five police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica