Sanwo-Olu celebrates women, promises more economic opportunities

An account of Lagos State’s journey to a cosmopolitan society would not be fully told without chronicling the contributions made by women to the cultural growth and socio-economic transformation of the State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday. Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the roles played by women in the transformation of Lagos at a forum tagged “WAPA Connect”, organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at Lagos Continental Hotel with the theme: “The Emerging Total Woman.” Lagos, the Governor said, presents a unique social structure distinct from other parts, given the unique influence of women in positions of authority. Sanwo-Olu said the event’s theme was to address the changing dynamics driven by the new thinking of the 21st century, as well as preparing women for contemporary challenges they needed to overcome.

He said: “Under the current democratic dispensation, we have seen how women have distinguished themselves with enviable records in public service; as heads of public agencies, Permanen t Secretaries, Judges and Commissioners. They have given Lagos its unique status and played vital roles in transforming the State into a cosmopolitan society. Without women, the story of Lagos greatness cannot be told.

This is a testimony that there is something we are getting right by putting women in the positions of authority. “There is no gainsaying that empowered women have achieved different levels of success against all odds in various areas of endeavours. The real issue that must be of serious concern to us is, how do we support, inspire and encourage young emerging women to arrive at their destination against all odds? It is important that we accept this responsibility to guarantee a better future in a socio-economic ecosystem that is increasingly becoming more competitive.” The Governor disclosed that women make up 65 percent of Permanent Secretaries in the civil service, 60 percent of judges appointed and 50 per cent of public agencies’ heads.

