News

Sanwo-Olu celebrates women, promises more economic opportunities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An account of Lagos State’s journey to a cosmopolitan society would not be fully told without chronicling the contributions made by women to the cultural growth and socio-economic transformation of the State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday. Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the roles played by women in the transformation of Lagos at a forum tagged “WAPA Connect”, organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at Lagos Continental Hotel with the theme: “The Emerging Total Woman.” Lagos, the Governor said, presents a unique social structure distinct from other parts, given the unique influence of women in positions of authority. Sanwo-Olu said the event’s theme was to address the changing dynamics driven by the new thinking of the 21st century, as well as preparing women for contemporary challenges they needed to overcome.

He said: “Under the current democratic dispensation, we have seen how women have distinguished themselves with enviable records in public service; as heads of public agencies, Permanent Secretaries, Judges and Commissioners. They have given Lagos its unique status and played vital roles in transforming the State into a cosmopolitan society. Without women, the story of Lagos greatness cannot be told.

This is a testimony that there is something we are getting right by putting women in the positions of authority. “There is no gainsaying that empowered women have achieved different levels of success against all odds in various areas of endeavours. The real issue that must be of serious concern to us is, how do we support, inspire and encourage young emerging women to arrive at their destination against all odds? It is important that we accept this responsibility to guarantee a better future in a socio-economic ecosystem that is increasingly becoming more competitive.” The Governor disclosed that women make up 65 percent of Permanent Secretaries in the civil service, 60 percent of judges appointed and 50 per cent of public agencies’ heads.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N17.5bn allegation: Post flood committee denies NGO’s claim against Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Bayelsa State postflood management committee yesterday clarified that there was no truth in the allegation by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson,diverted the sum of N17.5 billion flood fund during his tenure. This was as Dickson demanded an unreserved apology from the NGO, the Human and Environmental […]
News

NDLEA, Immigration 30 others yet to remit over N1.2trn to FG – FRC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Thirty two agencies and corporations, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), have failed to remit their operating surplus amounting to over N1.2 trillion to the Federal Government coffers since 2016. Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Barr. Victor Muruako disclosed […]
News

CBN orders banks to close Western Union, others’ naira accounts

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to immediately close all the naira accounts of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), such as Western Union, licensed to operate in the country. The apex bank, which stated this in a circular posted on its website yesterday, said the directive is aimed at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica