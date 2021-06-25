Sanwo-Olu: Celebrating A Kind Hearted Achiever at 56

It is common in our clime for praise singers and vuvuzela blowers to be at their best performances, increasing the tempo of their art to crescendo on a day like this for Governors, Presidents and people of high political positions. One can’t blame them. It is their way of validation. The dramatis personae oftentimes are not confused even though the situation may present a blurry image. I have listened to and read various things said and written about Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State. Most of them have dwelled on how well he has performed as governor in two years under very harsh economic challenges. Most of the accolades have come from successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who saved Nigeria from what could have resulted in a monumental catastrophe.

Like a gallant soldier, Sanwo-Olu rose up to the occasion and gave COVID- 19 a good fight. This feat ultimately left no one in doubt as to Governor’s Sanwo-Olu’s managerial and administrative skills. No one ever prepares enough for disasters. The nation woke up in September 2020 to the legitimate agitation against police brutality by the Nigerian youth, tagged EndSARS protest. The protest, aimed at drawing attention to human rights abuses being perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was later hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements.

Lagos State was the epicentre of the demonstration. The unfortunate incidents of October 20, 2020 led to a coordinated destruction of public and private assets in Lagos. Again, Governor Sanwo-Olu rose up to the challenge, worked with the citizens and stakeholders to bring about peaceful resolution.

Today, Lagos is the only state in the federation that has fulfilled the demands brought forth by the End- SARS protesters. Taking over the affairs of Lagos at a time when the state was challenged, Sanwo-Olu has proved to the world that governance is not rocket science. His persuasive management approach has helped stabilise the state, taking it out of the near dilapidation back on to her progressive trajectory without hurting citizens – young, old, rich or poor. Kindness comes naturally for this Governor. The first touch point for me was during the electioneering. On a particular day, we had worked till late in the evening and it was time for everyone to retire to bed. I was bent on going home, but the then aspirant, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, insisted that I stayed over at a nearby hotel.

I, nevertheless, went home that night, but not without thinking of his caring gesture that bought me over completely. Another very remarkable scenario played out in October 2019. •Akosile is the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

