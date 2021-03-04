Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu, CIG roll-out 1000 SUVs as cabs for Lagosians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…signs MoU for assembly plant

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday rolled-out 1000 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as taxis for Lagosians, describing it as another innovative policy of his administration targeted at making life easier for Lagosians, improving mobility and creating a seamless multi-modal transportation system.
The governor, who also signed an agreement for the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos State, saying that the project that would create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth, and further put the state on the global map as the centre of excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development.
Speaking while unveiling the taxis which was facilitated in conjunction with CIG Motors, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as social intervention programmes tailored towards the eradication of poverty, provision of jobs and other employment opportunities as well as the provision of basic necessities, that make good governance of the people’s reality.
Sanwo-Olu said:”I am elated to commission the it is even more heartwarming to note that the Lagos State Taxi Scheme is being inaugurated along with the signing of the agreement for the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos State – a project that will create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth, and further put our State on the global map as the centre of excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development.”
As a people-oriented government, the governor said that his administration was constantly on its toes, thinking of ways to make Lagos more habitable for its residents, initiating and implementing ideas to make life better for all Lagosians, and to achieve our dream of a Greater Lagos.
On her part, the Group Chairman CIG Motors Company Limited, Chief Diana Chen said that the firm believes in seeing more Nigerians afford a brand new car with trusted quality and enjoyment of driving.
She said: “‘GAC motors, My Gee’ will soon become a hot slogan across Nigeria. We are in this together, to build one of the best Nigerian, African Brands from Today, with your efforts, with our efforts, with everyone’s effort together.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Adebutu, 32 others honoured in UK

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, have been honoured by the Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (UK Chapter) at its 2020 awards to distinguished personalities of the year. While Sanwo-Olu was awarded the Governor of the Year for his outstanding performance during lockdown, the YLF named Makinde as the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 dead, 5 vehicles, 2 motorcycles burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta At least three persons have been confirmed dead while several others were injured in a petrol tanker explosion around GTB Bank, IBB Boulevards in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday morning. Five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the accident. An eyewitness told New Telegraph that, the incident […]
Metro & Crime

Osun: Mob burns two suspected female kidnappers

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Two women suspected to be kidnappers were yesterday burnt alive by an angry mob at Iwo in Osun State. This came two days after a ritualists’ den was uncovered in the town and two suspects were arrested by security operatives. It was learnt that the two women were apprehended around Orieru while allegedly trying to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica