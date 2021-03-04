Sanwo-Olu, CIG roll-out 1000 SUVs as cabs for Lagosians

…signs MoU for assembly plant

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday rolled-out 1000 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as taxis for Lagosians, describing it as another innovative policy of his administration targeted at making life easier for Lagosians, improving mobility and creating a seamless multi-modal transportation system.

The governor, who also signed an agreement for the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos State, saying that the project that would create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth, and further put the state on the global map as the centre of excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development.

Speaking while unveiling the taxis which was facilitated in conjunction with CIG Motors, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as social intervention programmes tailored towards the eradication of poverty, provision of jobs and other employment opportunities as well as the provision of basic necessities, that make good governance of the people’s reality.

Sanwo-Olu said:”I am elated to commission the it is even more heartwarming to note that the Lagos State Taxi Scheme is being inaugurated along with the signing of the agreement for the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos State – a project that will create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth, and further put our State on the global map as the centre of excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development.”

As a people-oriented government, the governor said that his administration was constantly on its toes, thinking of ways to make Lagos more habitable for its residents, initiating and implementing ideas to make life better for all Lagosians, and to achieve our dream of a Greater Lagos.

On her part, the Group Chairman CIG Motors Company Limited, Chief Diana Chen said that the firm believes in seeing more Nigerians afford a brand new car with trusted quality and enjoyment of driving.

She said: “‘GAC motors, My Gee’ will soon become a hot slogan across Nigeria. We are in this together, to build one of the best Nigerian, African Brands from Today, with your efforts, with our efforts, with everyone’s effort together.”

