Sanwo-Olu commends LASIEC over  peaceful conduct of council elections

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) over the peaceful conduct of the local government and councillorship elections in the state.

Speaking after casting his vote at polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state, the governor said he noticed on his way that the elections were being conducted peacefully in about four polling booths.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crowded one but it means that things are going on peacefully. With the reports, I have received so far, in the last two and a half hours, things are going as expected and there could be a few delays in terms of offices coming up like we’ve had even here. But we thank God that at least they are here.”

The governor, who exercised his franchise at 11:03 am, said his expectations from the polls are very high.

He said: “That’s the beauty of democracy. In some other countries that we follow which have been on it for 200 years, you will see that there is no election where you have 100 or 50 percent.

“But we have to improve on advocacy. Everyone has a role to play here as stakeholders. This is another call for people to come out to express themselves.

“Things are going on peacefully as expected. I am hoping that people will come out and freely express themselves in this local government chairman and councillorship elections for Lagos State.

“We are expecting that everything will go well, smooth, free and fair to all eligible voters.

“We will continue to increase on advocacy for people to come and vote. This is about the only time when we can express ourselves peacefully and openly.”

