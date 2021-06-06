News

Sanwo-Olu commends religious leaders over COVID-19 compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday commend all the religious leaders, especially Imams, for their cooperation during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, saying their cooperation over the protocols and guidelines helped in the successful management of the pandemic.

 

The governor, who also appealed to parents to pay more attention to their wards, said that the society, is facing security challenges and other societal-ills because most parents have abdicated their responsibilities.

 

Speaking at a special Jumaat prayer to commemorate his second anniversary in office, Governor Sanwo- Olu specifically lauded the religious leaders in the state for complying with the all the COVID-19 guidelines.

 

He said the success recorded by the state wouldn’t have been possible, if the religious leaders had not shown understandings on some of the regulations and policies made when cases were rising in the state.

 

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also urged parent, particularly men to be responsible for their families in order to train their children uprightly. He said it was disheartening that most husbands have abandoned their wives and children without taking responsibility for them.

 

He said that it was time parent take responsibilities on their children in order to build a peaceful society.

 

The governor, who also said that the state government would intensify efforts to ensure speedy implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, added that Lagosians should expect commissioning of more projects and groundbreaking activities in the next two years.

