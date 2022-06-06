Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Akeredolu, victims’ families

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the state government over the attack and killing of worshippers at St. Fran- cis Catholic Church,t Owaluwa Street, Owo in Ondo State, by gunmen.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described the attack as callous, inhuman and despicable, also sympathised with the people of the state, especially the residents of Owo, Governor Akeredolu’s hometown and members of the church.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, condemned the attack by the gunmen, saying it is crime against humanity to open fire on worshippers on Sunday morning killing scores of people.

The governor, who also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the ugly incident.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Government and the entire people of the state over the tragic loss in the state caused by the attack and killing of worshippers by evil men this morning.”

