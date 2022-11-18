News

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Lola- Akande over husband’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday commiserated with the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, on the death of her husband, Dr. Kolapo Akande. Kolapo Akande, who was brother-in-law to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candi-date, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, died on Wednesday at the age of 72. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, symphatised with Dr. Lola Akande over the demise of her lovely husband.

The governor also implored members of the Akande family, the deceased friends and associates to take the death of Dr. Kolapo Akande in good faith. Sanwo-Olu urged people to see Dr. Akande’s demise as the will of God and take solace in Him for a good life spent by the deceased during his lifetime and his contribution to humanity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU Strike: Court adjourns FG’s suit to Sept. 19

Posted on Author Reporter

    The National Industrial Court on Friday adjourned till September 19 the suit filed by the Federal Government praying the court to order the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its seven months strike. The matter which was first mentioned on Monday was adjourned until Friday for further mention before Justice […]
News

US report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the […]
News

Third wave of COVID-19: Edo calls for caution, compliance to protocols

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Government has urged residents to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities with caution and adhere to preventive protocols against the spread of coronavirus in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 infections across the country. The Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19, Philip Shaibu, who made the call while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica