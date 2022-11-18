Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Lola- Akande over husband’s death

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday commiserated with the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, on the death of her husband, Dr. Kolapo Akande. Kolapo Akande, who was brother-in-law to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candi-date, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, died on Wednesday at the age of 72. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, symphatised with Dr. Lola Akande over the demise of her lovely husband.

The governor also implored members of the Akande family, the deceased friends and associates to take the death of Dr. Kolapo Akande in good faith. Sanwo-Olu urged people to see Dr. Akande’s demise as the will of God and take solace in Him for a good life spent by the deceased during his lifetime and his contribution to humanity.

