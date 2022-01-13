News

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde, ex-gov’s family

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has described the death of the former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a great loss to his family, the people of Oyo State, particularly sons and daughters of Ogbomoso and Nigeria as a whole. Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and national level over the demise of the party’s apex leader in Oyo State.

The Lagos State governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday said Alao-Akala’s shocking demise has opened a deep sore in the hearts of the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabilizer. The governor also sympathised with the deceased’s family and urged them to take heart, noting that the former governor’s service to the people of Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, will remain his enduring legacy.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and People of Lagos State, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, people of Oyo State, the deceased’s family, friends and political associates on the death of Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala. “The passing of Otunba Alao-Akala hurts me, because of the critical role he played in Oyo APC before his demise. My heart was filled with grief when I was informed about his death.” “Otunba Alao-Akala was more than a politician. He was a man of many parts, whose managerial skills and experience are required at this critical period in our national life, especially in our party, APC ahead of the 2023 general election.”

 

Our Reporters

