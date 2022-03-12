Sports

Sanwo-Olu commissions mini stadium, youth centre in Ikorodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ikorodu Division in Lagos State, on Thursday, throbbed with palpable excitement for the inauguration of twin projects built for the youth by the State Government. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled his pledge, delivering a state-of-the-art mini stadium and a computerized Youth Centre in the Ita-Elewa area of the ancient town.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned both facilities during his working visit to Ikorodu to inspect State Government’s capital projects across the area. A large crowd thronged the Ikorodu Town Hall, where the Governor and members of the cabinet met with residents to get feedback on how the programmes and policies of the Government are impacting lives. Chairmen of all the six local councils that make up the Ikorodu division were in attendance with their deputies and councilors. Also, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) from the division attended the event.

The Youth Centre project, initiated and completed by the Sanwo-Olu administration, is aimed at providing a conducive environment for sporting and catering for education and vocational needs of youths in Ikorodu. The mini-stadium, built with a semi-standard basketball court, was developed by the State’s Ministry of Youth Development. Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the President and member representing Ikorodu in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jimi Benson, supported the stadium project by building spectators’ stands and the pitch. The intervention, Sanwo-Olu said, are initiated to address growing social vices and create a platform for young people to realize their potential in sports, education, and vocational development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Eagles shoot down Lone Star, set to devour Sharks on Tuesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Two strikes from the penalty spot earned Nigeria all three points against the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade de Tangier, Morocco on Saturday, and set up a tantalizing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying Group C finale at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday. Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks came back from […]
Sports

Ministry submits Covid-19 sports code, resumption protocol to NASS, PTF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development, Friday submitted the hard copy of a well researched and properly designed Covid-19 Sports Code and resumption protocol to the National Assembly and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. This document if approved, will pave way for the gradual resumption of selected sporting activities after over 3-months […]
Sports

Coaching ban: US court gives FIFA 21 days to respond to Siasia’s suit

Posted on Author Reporter

  A United States court has issued a summons with a 21-day ultimatum to the world football body, FIFA, to respond to Samson Siasia’s suit challenging his coach licence ban and indictment for bribery. Online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the summons issued on August 5, 2021 by the U.S. District Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica