Sanwo-Olu commissions mini stadium, youth centre in Ikorodu

Ikorodu Division in Lagos State, on Thursday, throbbed with palpable excitement for the inauguration of twin projects built for the youth by the State Government. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled his pledge, delivering a state-of-the-art mini stadium and a computerized Youth Centre in the Ita-Elewa area of the ancient town.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned both facilities during his working visit to Ikorodu to inspect State Government’s capital projects across the area. A large crowd thronged the Ikorodu Town Hall, where the Governor and members of the cabinet met with residents to get feedback on how the programmes and policies of the Government are impacting lives. Chairmen of all the six local councils that make up the Ikorodu division were in attendance with their deputies and councilors. Also, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) from the division attended the event.

The Youth Centre project, initiated and completed by the Sanwo-Olu administration, is aimed at providing a conducive environment for sporting and catering for education and vocational needs of youths in Ikorodu. The mini-stadium, built with a semi-standard basketball court, was developed by the State’s Ministry of Youth Development. Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the President and member representing Ikorodu in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jimi Benson, supported the stadium project by building spectators’ stands and the pitch. The intervention, Sanwo-Olu said, are initiated to address growing social vices and create a platform for young people to realize their potential in sports, education, and vocational development.

