Sanwo-Olu commissions Victoria Island-Lekki traffic circulation project

Commuters plying the Victoria Island and Lekki axis of Lagos State will henceforth begin to enjoy easy ride as the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday commissioned the Victoria Island-Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, calling on private sector join hands with the state in developing and maintaining the infrastructure. Some of the road projects are: Sandfill Junction, Abiodun Oniru Junction, Muri-Okunola Junction, Ligali Ayorinde Junction, Ajose Adeogun Junction and New Extension road among others.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, which had in attendance, dignitaries including, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal; Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe and other captains of industry, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that delivering the project has improved traffic flow, reduced travel time and eliminated the perennial flooding issues, as well as become a boost for health and socio-economic wellbeing of the people. According to the governor, the most critical challenge experienced on daily basis by residents/road users along the axis was the heavy traffic volume, adding that the Victoria Island- Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, which was flagged off in December last year, under a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) Programme in conjunction with Access Bank Plc, consisted of dualisation, expansion, construction and rehabilitation of some roads, junction and turning radius improvement of some roads.

The governor added that provision of new drainage system, re-routing some roads as one way and signalisation are some of the innovative solutions that were carefully designed to ease the daily gridlock being experienced by commuters in the area. He added that despite the difficult health cum economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic experienced worldwide in the last one year, his administration remained fully commitment to bringing economic prosperity to Lagosians by developing and facilitating delivery of world-class infrastructure to serve as the critical development driver of a Greater Lagos vision. Some of the roads delivered under the project are Ligali Ayorinde Muri Okunola – Aboyade Cole, Yesufu Abiodun Oniru, Ligali Ayorinde/Akinbolagbe/ Okene among others. Commending Access Bank Plc for its collaborative efforts in delivering the project, Sanwo-olu noted that with this partnership with the state government, Access Bank Plc has reinforced the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) at delivering public infrastructure.

