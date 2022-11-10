Sanwo-Olu commits to protect Lagos from infectious diseases outbreaks

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu has affirmed that his administration was committed to protecting the state from Future Infectious diseases outbreaks. According to Sanwo-Olu, the plan to protect Lagos State from an infectious diseases outbreak rests on three major pillar – health systems strengthening, genomic sequencing and infectious diseases research, all of which will be driven by policy. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known during the 8th African Conference on Health and Biosecurity themed: Strengthening Health Security and Mitigating Biological Threats in Africa.

According to Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, the state was working with the local and international partners to build a system that can detect and plan emergency responses as well as contain and eradicate potential disease outbreaks. He said the state has already started weaving Pandemic Preparedness into the Fabric of the health system with its fit-for-purpose pandemic-ready healthcare facilities, improved conditions for health workers, making them comfortable, and reversing the brain drain. “We have continuously invested in the capacity of the Lagos State Biobank to sequence variants of infectious diseases. We believe that Genomic sequencing will determine the future pace of healthcare in Lagos State. We are implementing a robust research agenda for Lagos State.

We are building the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Research Institute. Our fit-for-purpose blueprint health facilities are convertible to Isolation Centres in the event of a pandemic. We will promulgate the appropriate laws to drive our plans.” Also, speaking at the event, the Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, Dr. Richard Munang, who disclosed that Biosecurity threats cost African countries over US$ 420 billion stressed the urgency for solutions and that the urgency for one-health cannot be overemphasised. Munang puts Africa’s biosecurity and biosafety capacity at only 32 per cent. He explained that the One Health approach, which integrates human, environmental, animal, planet, and health, were critical to averting, managing, and treating biosafety risks on the continent. Munang said that climate change, pollution, and Environ-mental degradation are aggravating infectious diseases in Africa and globally. He said that the solution was One Health, an integrated approach complementing human medicine.

Our UNEP work on climate action nature action and pollution action offers a strategic pathway for One Health.” He said the contribution of the environment as a solution to biosecurity threats cuts across controlling temperatures which catalyse the growth of pathogens, restoring degraded areas to minimise the impact of habitat loss that increases the risk of pathogens transfer to humans. Speaking as the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the conference seeks to develop a biosecurity roadmap and increase the African continent’s resilience toward building the capacity to deal with pathogens of high consequence. Abayomi added that the conference would ensure that the continent strengthens its health security to mitigate biological threats and consolidate the gains made in tackling different emerging infectious diseases.

“A city like Lagos is vulnerable to biological threats making it important for us to improve its preparedness against biological threats and build appropriate infrastructure to manage and mitigate dangerous pathogens of high consequence. “The continents have continued to work to build the appropriate infrastructure, train and improve the capacity of appropriate personnel to be able to manage dangerous pathogens such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, COVID-19, Yellow Fever, Marburg Fever and any agent that is considered to be a pathogen of high consequence.” On his part, the Chief Operating Officer of GET Consortium, Dr. Ayodotun Bobadoye explained that the conference brought together policymakers, scientists, academia, non-governmental organisations, and security experts both within and outside the country.

