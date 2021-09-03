Sanwo-Olu committed to women’s protection, opportunities, says AG

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, yesterday reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to protecting and empowering women. Speaking during a oneday symposium organised by the Lagos Ministry of Justice, Public Advice Centre (PAC) in commemoration of PAC Advisory Day 2021,Onigbanjo, urged women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the state government for them to be financially independent through the various empowerment and acquisition skill programmes. The event entitled: “Women as the heart of and soul of the nation” held at Ikeja.

Onigbanjo, who was represented by the Director, Directorate of Advisory Services, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Saheed Quadr, said when women are empowered, they would be able to contribute to the development of a nation. He said: “It is essential to note that our women are also taking advantage of the various programmes offered by the ministry of Agriculture to those interested in various aspects of farming, crops and fishery. I encourage our womenfolk to spread the message about opportunities being provided by the Lagos State Government to give women financial independence.

Like this: Like Loading...