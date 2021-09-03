News

Sanwo-Olu committed to women’s protection, opportunities, says AG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, yesterday reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to protecting and empowering women. Speaking during a oneday symposium organised by the Lagos Ministry of Justice, Public Advice Centre (PAC) in commemoration of PAC Advisory Day 2021,Onigbanjo, urged women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the state government for them to be financially independent through the various empowerment and acquisition skill programmes. The event entitled: “Women as the heart of and soul of the nation” held at Ikeja.

Onigbanjo, who was represented by the Director, Directorate of Advisory Services, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Saheed Quadr, said when women are empowered, they would be able to contribute to the development of a nation. He said: “It is essential to note that our women are also taking advantage of the various programmes offered by the ministry of Agriculture to those interested in various aspects of farming, crops and fishery. I encourage our womenfolk to spread the message about opportunities being provided by the Lagos State Government to give women financial independence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze pleads with S’East govs to facilitate Kanu’s release

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had appealed to the Southeast Governors Forum not to remain mute in the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The apex Igbo groups urged the governors to look at the bigger picture of the consequences of the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu will bring to […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu warns traditional rulers on appointment of chiefs

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday warned traditional rulers in the state to desist from fomenting unnecessary trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.   The governor, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught indulging in act of lawlessness by appointing chief outside his jurisdiction.   Akeredolu […]
News Top Stories

CACOVID delivers 1,300 oxygen cylinders to FG

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

In a bid to effectively fight the second wave of coronavirus, the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has supported the Federal Government with the supply of oxygen for case management of COVID- 19 patients to isolation centres across the country.   So far, CACOVID has delivered 1,300 cylinders of oxygen to various isolation centres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica