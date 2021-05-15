News

Sanwo-Olu completes over 1,097 projects in 970 schools

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As part of the strategies to enhance school infrastructure in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. The governor also said that his administration has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and supplied 87,000 dual composite units of furniture to primary and secondary schools across the state. Speaking while unveiling a new set of newly completed projects at UPE Primary School, Odo Ayandelu and Odo Ayandelu Junior Academy, within UPE Primary School, Agbowa in Ikorodu axis, Sanwo-Olu said that the projects would further drive the “Education and Technology” as pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda. According to the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, if the administration must actualise its greater Lagos vision, quality education must remain one of the most solid building blocks. He said it would improve the learning and teaching environment in public schools since education remains the most potent tool of empowerment and one of the most tested ways to close the gap between poverty and wealth. He said: “The vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like ours has made it imperative for us to ensure that our children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning. “In order to accelerate our children’s access to world-class pedagogical learning, we have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities, and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government Councils. “We have so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. In the last two years, our government has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Uganda’s Bobi Wine rejects official results

Posted on Author Reporter

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted. Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, and has said he had video evidence of fraud, though he has yet to […]
News

TY BURATAI: A New Vista In Diplomacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) as Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari threw up yet the political sentiment among Nigerians who largely see things from the prism of politics instead of the bigger picture. The hues and cries over the appointment by a handful political […]
News

IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica