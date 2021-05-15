Sanwo-Olu completes over 1,097 projects in 970 schools

As part of the strategies to enhance school infrastructure in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. The governor also said that his administration has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and supplied 87,000 dual composite units of furniture to primary and secondary schools across the state. Speaking while unveiling a new set of newly completed projects at UPE Primary School, Odo Ayandelu and Odo Ayandelu Junior Academy, within UPE Primary School, Agbowa in Ikorodu axis, Sanwo-Olu said that the projects would further drive the “Education and Technology” as pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda. According to the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, if the administration must actualise its greater Lagos vision, quality education must remain one of the most solid building blocks. He said it would improve the learning and teaching environment in public schools since education remains the most potent tool of empowerment and one of the most tested ways to close the gap between poverty and wealth. He said: “The vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like ours has made it imperative for us to ensure that our children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning. “In order to accelerate our children’s access to world-class pedagogical learning, we have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities, and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government Councils. “We have so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. In the last two years, our government has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.”

