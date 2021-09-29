News

Sanwo-Olu condemns police officer’s killing, warns hoodlums

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday condemned the killing of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kazeem Abonde by hoodlums, saying the state government would deal with those who carried out the attack. Thegovernor saidthe state government was not happy with attacks on law enforcement officials by hoodlums.

He said: “In the latest of such attacks, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kazeem Abonde, was killed on September 23 in Ajao Estate by hoodlums. “I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice. “This is to encourage our law enforcement officers that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and, at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

“Such display of savagery as the one in which CSP Abonde died will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances. The law is there for us all, should there be need to redress any perceived wrongdoing. Citizens who take the law into their own hands are promoters of jungle justice, which will not be allowed to take root in our dear Lagos.”

