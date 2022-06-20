Sanwo-Olu congratulates Fayemi, governor-elect

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Oyebanji’s landslide victory as a testament to the good work the All Progressives Congressled government has done in Ekiti State as well as the sterling qualities of her candidates.

He also congratulated the leadership of the party at the federal and state lev-els on the latest feat.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said he did not doubt the APC’s victory, because Ekiti people are progressives and would always vote for the party.

The governor added that the progressive nature of Ekiti people as well as their culture of reciprocating good gestures also played a major role in Oyebanji’s victory.

He said: “I congratulate Mr. Biodun Oyebanji for emerging victorious in yesterday’s gubernatorial election and returning as duly elected next governor of Ekiti State.

“I must note that our party, the All Progressives Congress and its government under the able leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi has delivered beyond the expectations of Ekiti people. I, therefore, believe it was only natural for the citizens to reciprocate by voting for our party.”

