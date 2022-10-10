Sanwo-Olu congratulates Muslims, preaches peace

L agos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eidel- Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammed. He urged them to emulate the life and good virtues of the Prophet and also follow the path of peace for sustainable development and growth of Lagos State. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a message yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to continue to pray and work for peace in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general election. The governor urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians as a whole to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), adding that we must remain tolerant and continue to work in harmony with other religious denominations for a peaceful and violence- free society. He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Happy Maolud Nabiy, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). “I want to urge Nigerians, especially Muslims, to seize the opportunity of the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed to strengthentheirlovetowards one another and make the Nigerian society a better place by shunning tendencies that could tamper with the unity and stability in the country. “Let us continue to pray and work for peace in our dear state, Lagos and Nigeria, especially as we prepare for the 2023 general election. Let us do everything within our best to eschew violence and acts inimical to our democracy.”
Related Articles
Malami: I didn’t blame Judiciary for delay in Justice delivery
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said that he did not blame the Judiciary over the delay of some high profile cases . Malami was responding to a statement issued by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad through his media aide, Ahurakah Isah on Tuesday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LG polls: Ebonyi records low turnout
The Chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 13 local government and 171 wards in Ebonyi State, Saturday recorded low turnout of voters. In the polling units visited by New Telegraph, only few voters were seen casting their votes. Some of the places visited included: Abakaiki Township Stadium polling unit, Kpirikpiri, Obegu-Aba polling unit and Echi-aba […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gas leak: Bayelsa community calls on relevant authorities to come to their aid
The people of Sangana community in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State have called on the relevant authorities to come to their aid as they said a gas leak from Conoil which occurred on October 31, 2021 was posing a serious threat to their lives. Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a press conference, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)