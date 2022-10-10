Sanwo-Olu congratulates Muslims, preaches peace

L agos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eidel- Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammed. He urged them to emulate the life and good virtues of the Prophet and also follow the path of peace for sustainable development and growth of Lagos State. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a message yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to continue to pray and work for peace in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general election. The governor urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians as a whole to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), adding that we must remain tolerant and continue to work in harmony with other religious denominations for a peaceful and violence- free society. He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Happy Maolud Nabiy, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). “I want to urge Nigerians, especially Muslims, to seize the opportunity of the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed to strengthentheirlovetowards one another and make the Nigerian society a better place by shunning tendencies that could tamper with the unity and stability in the country. “Let us continue to pray and work for peace in our dear state, Lagos and Nigeria, especially as we prepare for the 2023 general election. Let us do everything within our best to eschew violence and acts inimical to our democracy.”

