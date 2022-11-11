News

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Obasa at 50

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as he clocks 50. Sanwo-Olu extolled the good virtues of the Speaker, saying Obasa has recorded significant strides in his public service as the longest-serving lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised Obasa for his contribution towards his Constituency, Agege I, the State Assembly, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general, especially during his tenure as Chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu, who described Obasa, a member of the Lagos APC apex leadership body, Governance Advisory Council (GAC), as a committed and trusted partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda, added that the Speaker is passionate about the growth and development of Lagos State, saying that is why there is synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government.

 

