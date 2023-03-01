2023 Elections News Politics

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Tinubu, Says A New Chapter Beckons

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential poll by the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the APC candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

According to him, the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in a peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Congratulating the President-elect, Sanwo-Olu said he is confident that Asiwaju Tinubu would work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability are hallmarks of development.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country.

“His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.’’

‘‘I congratulate my leader, mentor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement. Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better in all the areas for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Tinubu, Lagos Governor added, will be leading Africa’s biggest democracy and set a great example for Africans aspiring to lead countries and cities on our continent.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu’s leadership style and democratic credentials will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders, who in turn will benefit immensely as they watch Nigeria navigate her ways through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development.

“Congratulations to Nigerians and all lovers of democracy.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceeds to finance 2022 budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

…as Buhari approves additional N300bn for national poverty reduction, retains N65bn for Niger Delta amnesty The Federal Government plans to utilize the sum of N90.7 billion expected privatisation proceeds in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed. The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries a N6.26 trillion deficit […]
News Top Stories

Apprehension in Anambra over tribunal’s inability to commence hearing

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

More than one month after the Anambra Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal venue was transferred to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the panel is yet to commence its duties.   The tribunal, led by Hon Justice D Mohammed, had earlier sat last year to grant an Expate Motion filed by Senator Andy Uba of the All […]
News

Again, resident doctors threaten strike over unpaid entitlements

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The health sector maybe warming up for another round of strike, as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has called on both federal and some state governments to pay its members all outstanding arrears, entitlements and benefits within the next two weeks.   The doctors have equally demanded an increase in the nation’s budgetary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica