Sanwo-Olu consolidating on predecessors’ achievements –Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for sustaining and consolidating on the achievements of his predecessors.

Kalu made the commendation while felicitating Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary. Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the governor as an accomplished public servant and consummate politician.

He acknowledged the achievements of the governor in Lagos, adding that Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos state. “I join the people of Lagos State in celebrating Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he clocks 56.

“The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate politician, with passion for growth and development of Lagos state.

“The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplishments of his administration. “The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable achievements of his predecessors

