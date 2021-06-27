News

Sanwo-Olu consolidating on predecessors’ achievements –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for sustaining and consolidating on the achievements of his predecessors.

 

Kalu made the commendation while felicitating Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary. Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the governor as an accomplished public servant and consummate politician.

 

He acknowledged the achievements of the governor in Lagos, adding that Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos state. “I join the people of Lagos  State in celebrating Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he clocks 56.

 

“The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate politician, with passion for growth and development of Lagos state.

 

“The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplishments of his administration. “The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable achievements of his predecessors

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

S’South constitutional c’ttee battles 35% affirmative, resource control, state creation, policing

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Hundreds of women yesterday stormed the Asaba Centre of the South South zone of the proposed alteration of the 1999 Constitution as amended to amplify the voices of womenfolk in the revised constitution. This was as the Bayelsa, Delta and Edo governments and contingents demanded a complete jettisoning of the 13 percent oil derivation to […]
News

Green Entrepreneur Edmund Coutan advocates Use of Solar Energy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Our carbon footprint is going to leave an indelible mark on the earth. This is a worrying thought, but some people have chosen their purpose and profession because of it. Green entrepreneur Edmund Coutan is one of these people. Young Edmund Coutan got started on the path of renewable energy early on, realized his dreams, […]
News

Group decries rising humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Given the growing insecurity in the country, especially insurgency and banditry in the North East region, no fewer than 3.2 million Nigerians have been rendered homeless living as refugees or Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since 2014, New Telegraph has learnt.   Outof thenumber, some2.9 million people are in various IDP camps in the North East; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica