Sanwo-Olu: Death of Lagos council chair shows we all must unite against COVID-19

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of Babatunde Oke, Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and the state.

Oke, a second-term chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, died in the early hours of Wednesday of complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

Sanwo-Olu asked Lagosians to use the death of the council chairman as a reminder that all hands must be on deck in reducing the spread of COVID-19, as well as obeying basic rules and regulations in respect to the disease.

“The death of Hon. Babatunde Oke is a painful and great loss to the State. We must, however, not allow the death of Hon. Oke to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded coronavirus, which is ravaging the world,” he said.

“In fact, the best way we would preserve the memories of those we have lost to the virus is for the world to find a solution to the pandemic.

“Needless for me to say that I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon. Oke was an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos APC family and the State as a whole.”

The governor also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, Senator Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, Lagos APC, Conference 57, and the people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the council boss.

He prayed that God will grant “the soul of our beloved Hon. Babatunde Oke eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased”.

Like this: Like Loading...