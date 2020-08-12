Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: Death of Lagos council chair shows we all must unite against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of Babatunde Oke, Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.
Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and the state.
Oke, a second-term chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, died in the early hours of Wednesday of complications arising from COVID-19 infection.
Sanwo-Olu asked Lagosians to use the death of the council chairman as a reminder that all hands must be on deck in reducing the spread of COVID-19, as well as obeying basic rules and regulations in respect to the disease.
“The death of Hon. Babatunde Oke is a painful and great loss to the State. We must, however, not allow the death of Hon. Oke to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded coronavirus, which is ravaging the world,” he said.
“In fact, the best way we would preserve the memories of those we have lost to the virus is for the world to find a solution to the pandemic.
“Needless for me to say that I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.
“Hon. Oke was an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.
“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos APC family and the State as a whole.”
The governor also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, Senator Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, Lagos APC, Conference 57, and the people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the council boss.
He prayed that God will grant “the soul of our beloved Hon. Babatunde Oke eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes four to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday morning as four persons lost their lives after an articulated lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles along with their passengers. The incident, which happened at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road, occurred when the articulated vehicle owned […]
Metro & Crime

Flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vacate now, govt tells flood-prone areas’ residents Flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, identified as Ayisat, at the Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, Lagos. The incident occurred on Monday following downpour in parts of the state. This came a few days after a flood swept away a four-year-girl in Lagos. […]
Metro & Crime News

MAGU,NDDC PROBES: Corruption now official, a pandemic, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Tunde Oyesina, Kenneth Ofoma, Akeem Nafiu, Onyekachi Eze, Philip Nyam and Adewale Momoh

Some of the major ethnic based organisations; the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), as well as many prominent Nigerians have reasoned that the corruption allegations rocking the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are an attestation to the fact that corruption has become a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: