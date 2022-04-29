Sanwo-Olu decries incidences of deaths from occupational accidents

Disturbed by the statistics of about two million lives lost from work related causes each year, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday lamented increasing incidents of deaths from occupational accidents and diseases sustained in the course of working in the country. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos won’t fold its arms and allows people to die from avoidable deaths as witnessed in some firms, saying the annual global event has helped to raise awareness and promote the entrenchment of safe practices in workplaces in order to prevent the occurrences of accidents and diseases.

Speaking at the 2022 Lagos State occupational safety and health conference with the theme , ‘’Let’s Act Together To Build A Positive Safety And Health Culture,’’ organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations and Lagos State Safety Commission, governor Sanwo-Olu said that the state has ensured that employers of labour take seriously the health and safety of their employees.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...