Sanwo-Olu decries Lagos’ low representation in FG’s establishments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on the federal government to consider the state’s indigenes in the employment of scheme of the Federal Government, expressing displeasure over low representation of the state in federal government’s establishments. Speaking when he received Honourable Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Abdulwasiu Bawa-Allah, in a courtesy visit, yesterday at the state House in Marina, Sanwo- Olu vowed that his administration would be making necessary moves to ad-dress inadequacy which he said offended the spirit of fairness, equity and federating balance.

The governor wondered why Lagos, the nation’s commercial and economic nerve centre should be short-changed in the distribution of public service employment and political representation in Federal Government’s institutions, departments and parastatals that based in the state, stressing that the inadequacy must prick the conscience of the FCC leadership. He said: “It is a shame that Lagos, which is Nigeria’s economic and industrial nerve centre, and which has the largest population has been shortchanged in this national commission. The popular narrative about Lagos is that, people think we are okay in terms of resources and infrastructure.

They think we have been taken care of. This is not the case. “Lagos is accommodating to all but the resources available is not enough to cater for all. The challenges facing us are enormous. Our citizens need to be given their proper space in line with the spirit of fairness and the mandate of the Federal Character Commission. “With your calibre and the knowledge of these shortcomings, we are expecting that this unfair narrative will turn around for good for the State. Not only will we be working closely with you as our representative in the Commission, we will take up the charge and ensure what is deserving of us is taken up. We will be giving you all the support required to settle and work to achieve your goals.” Responding, Bawa-Allah pledged to work with the governor to reverse the inequitable action against the State.

