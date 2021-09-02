News

Sanwo-Olu: Deforestation will lead to extinction of natural herbs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the gradual disappearance of forests in the south-west region of the country poses a great risk for the continued existence of natural herbs used in tackling some diseases.

The governor, who also approved the construction of a new secretariat for the State Traditional Medicine Board, said it was disheartening that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemics were going into extinction as forests disappeared in the region. Speaking at the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, also tasked traditional medicine practitioners on evidencebased vaccines that could effectively treat some of the diseases killing hundreds of residents. He said it was high time African traditional medicine experts came up with scientifically-proven medicine as it was done in China and other developed nations rooted in traditional medicine practice. He also tasked traditional medicine practitioners to come up with researches on cure of some of the identified ailments, saying it was high time African traditional medicine came up with scientifically- proven medicine to most of the diseases, as done in China and other developed nations rooted in traditional medicine.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC: We’re probing Akpabio, NDDC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The investigative hearing by the National Assembly may be yielding results after all, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a probe of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had begun. The anti-graft agency made the disclosure […]
News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon’s government resigns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lebanon’s government has resigned amid mounting anger over the explosion on Tuesday that devastated parts of Beirut and left more than 200 people dead.   According to the BBC, the announcement was made in a national TV address by Prime Minister Hassan Diab yesterday evening. Many people have accused the country’s leaders of culpability through […]
News

APC crisis: Please save our party, Rep begs Buhari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Hon. Chike Okafor (APC-Imo) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis rocking the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) Okafor in a statement entitled: ‘APC Crisis: Where Are The Leaders Of Our Party?’ stressed the importance of the President intervening, as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica