Sanwo-Olu: Deforestation will lead to extinction of natural herbs

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the gradual disappearance of forests in the south-west region of the country poses a great risk for the continued existence of natural herbs used in tackling some diseases.

The governor, who also approved the construction of a new secretariat for the State Traditional Medicine Board, said it was disheartening that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemics were going into extinction as forests disappeared in the region. Speaking at the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, also tasked traditional medicine practitioners on evidencebased vaccines that could effectively treat some of the diseases killing hundreds of residents. He said it was high time African traditional medicine experts came up with scientifically-proven medicine as it was done in China and other developed nations rooted in traditional medicine practice. He also tasked traditional medicine practitioners to come up with researches on cure of some of the identified ailments, saying it was high time African traditional medicine came up with scientifically- proven medicine to most of the diseases, as done in China and other developed nations rooted in traditional medicine.

