Sanwo-Olu delivers, opens 18.7Km six-lane Eleko-Epe Expressway

First phase of the reconstruction and upgrading of the Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway has now been completed and delivered, with the infrastructure formally opened to vehicular traffic. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, accompanied by joyful residents to inaugurate the 18.75-kilometre long stretch from Eleko to Epe T-Junction, turning a two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane rigid concrete carriageway.

The construction feat marked a significant improvement in the effort to redevelop the rural road, built over 40 years ago. Before reconstruction, the infrastructure was in decrepit shape due to upsurge in average daily traffic volumes, subjecting road users to delay and hardship. The road upgrade to six lanes, with street lights installation and dedicated tracks for trailers, had changed the narrative and brought a huge relief to motorists plying the route. After inaugurating the completed first phase of the road, Sanwo-Olu immediately flagged off the second phase of the road project, which will extend the construction from Eleko axis to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

He said the project’s second phase would be done in two segments for ease of funding and to reduce the traffic impact of the construction work on commuters. The 18.6km first segment, Sanwo-Olu said, would take off from Eleko to Awoyaya and to critical sections around Majek and Ogidan. Second segment, which is 11km, will kick off at Ogidan to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

