Sanwo-Olu delivers protesters’ communique to Buhari

A few hours after his promise, the Lagos Sate Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over a communiqué issued by the youths demanding end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The governor had met with the protesters on Tuesday morning, at the blocked entrance of State House of Assembly Complex, in which the aggrieved youths gave him their five-point demands from the government.

The governor had also promised the protesters that he would meet with the President Muhammadu Buhari later in the day to discuss on the issue and delivered the youths’ communiqué to him.

Sanwo-Olu also met the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in Abuja in fulfillment of his promise to thousands of protesters championing the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu, who travelled to Abuja shortly after addressing protesters at Alausa in Lagos, met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to update him on the development in the state while the meeting with IGP Adamu took place at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the meeting with President Buhari and IGP presented the demands of Lagos youths on the need for the Federal Government to initiate reforms that will bring about positive change and a new orientation among officers of the Nigeria Police.

The reforms are part of the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters, who are currently campaigning to end all forms of brutality and extra judicial killings being committed by some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – the dissolved tactical unit in the Nigeria Police in Lagos.

President Buhari in response to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s speech commended the Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu for working hard. “Thank you so much for working so hard,” the President said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who had identified with protesters from the beginning, said their agitations are well legitimate.

