Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for stability, progress in education – Wahab

Tokunbo Philip Wahab, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, yesterday marked his 50th birthday by giving an account of his stewardship and how the state’s tertiary institutions have been maintained since the inception of this administration. Murita la Ayinla writes

He has remained a shining star among several others in the two years and nine months since fate called on him to serve in the highly revered and soughtafter Lagos State Executive Council.

His passion for service is noticeable not only in the state but across the country due to several remarkable milestones being recorded in the education sector of the state of aquatic splendour within a short period of time.

The lawyer-turned-politician perceives and hears success where many of his contemporaries anticipate failure. Through a pragmatic and methodical approach, he has strategically executed plans and strategies that would not only place tertiary institutions in the state above many other institutions, but also confirm Lagos as a true ‘Centre of Excellence’ in all ramifications, especially in the education sector.

Breakthroughs

By dint of hard work, perseverance, dedication, and unwavering commitment, he has distinguished himself among his peers with a harvest of achievements, which undoubtedly were the testimonials of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides and evidence of ‘saleability’ to the generality of over 20 million residents. Hence, where others blamed the COVID-19 for low or poor performance, the trained communication expert has no excuses for failure.

He has stories of many developments taking place in the education sector, which he oversees. So, where others give excuses for economic recession and pandemics as justification for low performance, the Epe-born politician is counting breakthroughs. He is Mr. Tokunbo Wahab Philips, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Education, a trained mass communication scholar, legal luminary, and successful politician.

Born on May 17, 1972, ‘TKW’, as he is fondly called by his admirers, is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton University of Pennsylvania. Speaking on what has made him stand out among Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet members even as he turned 50, Wahab said that he is driven by a passion to make positive impacts wherever he finds himself irrespective of the difficulty in making a mark.

He said he was able to add glamour to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education as a result of his burning desire to change the narrative of Lagos tertiary education.

The journey so far

Wahab explained that, like governor Sanwo-Olu, the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is close to his heart, and that he became so committed to it immediately after being sworn in as a cabinet member. “I thank the governor and the deputy governor for deeming me worthy of serving in the cabinet in a state of about 22 million people. To continue with my background in the private sector, whatever must be done must be properly measured.

For two years and nine months, we set out to change the narrative encapsulated in the Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which places education in the centre. With education, we must begin the monstrous work that has to be done.

The Governor didn’t hold anything back, he approved the EKOEXCEL project and for secondary schools, long-term reforms were introduced and I can speak to the fact that the WAEC result of this year rose from 29% to 79% courtesy of the reform carried out by the Ministry of Education.

Graduates’ employability and IT skill development

To ensure graduates in the state’s institutions are equipped with the requisites that guarantee their employability, Wahab said the state came up with the “Job Initiative Lagos” and “Eko Digital.”

He said: “We have a lot of students at the tertiary level. We can’t let them just go out like that, so we renamed the Ready. Set.Work. Initiative to ‘Job Initiative Lagos’ while we renamed the ‘codelagos’ to” EKO Digital Initiative. I know we have done over 60,000 for the Job Initiative Lagos, across our tertiary institutions, including those that are federal and those that are private and for our EkoDigital, we’ve done over 200,000 plus.”

Infrastructural development on campuses

The Special Adviser added that the Sanwo-Olu administration had a significant impact on the schools’ facilities, saying: “We have increased capacity in the form of infrastructure in our tertiary schools beyond what we met. I’m blaming the administrations before us; I just believe that once there’s a deficit in infrastructure, human or capital, we can find a way to remedy it. What we have done in LASU for instance is to ensure abandoned libraries, and senate building projects are completed. Mr. Governor made sure they were completed and on time.

For the library project, they are wrapping up and will be commissioned at the next convocation next year. Don’t forget, we now have two new universities with two campuses. With the one in Epe, we inherited 360 lecture auditoriums that were abandoned. The contractor is back on site.

The government has said “go back to the site, it’s been approved” and for the furniture also so that it can be ready for new students that will come into the university for the new session. That is in September, October, 2022.

Academic stability

Despite the ongoing industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Wahab said that the state government has ensured that the welfare benefits of lecturers and other staff of the state’ universities are taken care of.

“We’ve had ASUU run up seamlessly without shutting down because the governor believes that there are issues that need to be addressed, and he has done so well. As we speak, there are no issues with their allowances and bonuses like they have at the federal and other states.

“And that is the reason why there’s so much traffic towards the Lagos State university admission. The governor took their funding by over 40% incre- ments and others too. He also gave them bailouts. We should commend the governor,” he added.

Managing three universities

Wahab also allayed fears that the establishment of two new universities would not lead to neglect of LASU in the area of basic infrastructure and other needs. He said: “If you have four children, are you going to abandon three and focus on one? You, as a responsible father, would raise them as children from a responsible home. We won’t abandon one for the other.

No. Let me paint a picture. Our starting capacity for the University of Science and Technology is about 66 PhD holders. For the University of Education, it’s about 95 or thereabouts.”

Why no excuses for failure

On why his office recorded achievements in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, Wahab described his feat as a product of personal conviction to make an impact. He said: “It’s about an individual thing.

My perspective is that why would I be given a vibrant public space to serve if I could have a positive impact, and I told myself that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. I have to do it extraordinarily well because there’s so much expectation and I can’t afford to fail. It has never been a part of me.”

Marking golden Jubilee

The Special Adviser said: “I remain grateful to God; I lost my mum when she was 49, and I said to myself that if God grants me, I want to be 95. I can’t be 95 without being 50.

It’s been a very unusual journey because we were orphaned in my 20s. I lost my mum in year one and lost my dad in my final year but never gave up on life and hope. I have been a child of unusual grace. God has granted me very good health. I am not on any medication and he has given me very good family support.

