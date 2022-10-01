News

Sanwo-Olu deserves second time over numerous achievements in Lagos – US based entrepreneur

A United States entrepreneur, Funsho Oshunleti says the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves a second time in office.

He emphasised that Sanwo-Olu had brought critical development to the state and therefore deserved to be elected for a second term.

Oshunleti added that the governor had harnessed human and capital resources to serve the people.

“Lagosians are much aware of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements which include; the construction of over 308 roads, the repositioning of the health sectors through the building of more health centres at the grassroots, and a free health policy for children below 18 years and adults above 65 years of age.

“The state recently took delivery of new trains from Milwaukee, United States, for its red line rail project. This is another major milestone in the drive by Governor Sanwo-Olu to deliver the operation of the red line rail system by first quarter 2023 as promised.

“In the area of infrastructure, Some of the projects Governor Sanwo-Olu carried out are; the Lagos-Ogun boundary roads, Lekki-Oniru Traffic circulation projects, Pen Cinema Flyover and road networks in Somolu, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island. The Lekki-VGC Regional Road and Lekki-Epe-Ibeju road expansion projects are transformational infrastructural projects that will improve the quality of life. Rehabilitation of inner-city roads in 57 local development areas as well as local government areas, and commissioning of BRT lane in Oshodi-Abule Egba among others bear eloquent testimony to his record of performance.

“Before Sanwo-Olu took the government of Lagos, refuse disposal and management was a huge challenge. Sanwo-Olu reorganised LAWMA and empowered them to do their job. Within weeks, refuse disappeared from the streets. Also, following in Asiwaju’s steps, Governor Sanwo-Olu takes the environment as a highly important sector of the state and therefore donated 60 units of 24 cubic meter trucks, 12 loaders and 30 units of 12 cubic meter trucks to further enhance effective and efficient service delivery across the state.

“One of the projects which caught the World Health Organization’s attention and placed Nigeria as the fourth-best country in the world was how Lagos state impressively curtailed the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This great accomplishment will remain in the hearts of many Nigerians and Lagosians in particular,” the US based entrepreneur said in a statement.

Oshunleti promised to rally youths to continue to support the Lagos state government, and team up with other members of the APC for Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

“I am charging the electorate to rally support for the governor to achieve a second term in office, Sanwo-Olu has done well.”

 

Our Reporters

