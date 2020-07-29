Sanwo-Olu didn’t endorse Idimogu as leader, says Igbokwe

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Drainages and Water Resources, Mr, Joe Igbokwe, has said he remains the apex leader of Igbo All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. This is just as he debunked reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu endorsed the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo state constituency II, Hon, Jude Idimogu, as the apex leader of south-easterners in the state APC during a recent parley the governor had with lawmakers in Lagos.

Igbokwe who was APC state publicist for 12 years, however said he was not dragging the leadership of Igbo in APC with anybody but stated that it was not true that the governor endorsed the lawmaker.

According to him, he remains the leader of Igbo in APC, and that he attained the position after paying his dues in the affairs of the party, adding that Idimogu was spreading rumors of endorsement that never existed.

“I know he was telling lies. The matter did not even come up at that meeting with the Assembly. When you used the name of the governor to tell lies, it is unbecoming of a member of the House of Assembly of Lagos, the number one in Nigeria. I made an inquiry and found out it was a pathetic lie. If you want to be a leader, go and mark your time, go and pay your due,” he said.

Igbokwe recalled that in the 2019 elections, the state APC constituted an ad-hoc committee to galvanize Igbo voters in the state with him as number one on the list, while Idimogu who was formerly in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the number two.

Igbokwe who stressed that his relationship with metarmophosing progressive platform in Lagos dates back to 1985, said it was his unwavering support for the party that made it easier for Idimogu to be accepted in APC when he defected from the PDP on whose platform he won election to the house of Assembly in 2015.

“I decided to talk because the leadership of Ndigbo in the APC prevailed on me to do so because if falsehood is on for so qlong the public may take it to be the truth.I need to debunk all the lies because lies cannot lead Idimogu to anywhere,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...