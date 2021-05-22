News

Sanwo-Olu dissolves LASU council, orders fresh process to appoint VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday dissolved the Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo. This was as the governor adopted the Visitation Panel’s Report, and ordered a fresh process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institution. Sanwo-Olu, however, directed the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke; the management staff of the university to elect new council members, while the University Registrar and Secretary to Council is to proceed on compulsory leave.

The dissolution of the Council, according to the state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, followed the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university. The statement reads: “And, by the powers conferred on him (the Governor) by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended), hereby adopts the recommendations and directs as follows.

“The immediate dissolution of the Lagos State University Governing Council and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council for flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations of the university guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor. “Cancellation of the second failed exercise to appoint the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor as a result of the flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow its own laid down criteria guiding the process for the appointment of a 9th Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC announces 113 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of CCOVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,388. The NCDC made this known on Friday night via its official Twitter handle, and also disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 10 states including the (FCT). “On […]
News

Female passenger faces trial for hijacking Air Peace aircraft

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police Force has dragged a businesswoman, Mrs. Nneka Ogbonna, to court on a two-count charge of aircraft hijacking and flight disruption on an Air Peace flight scheduled to depart Lagos for Warri on December 10, 2019. The passenger had caused a delay of over 80 minutes on the flight by refusing to disembark […]
News

Macron lauds French firm on BUA’s 200,000bpd refinery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his commitment to developing lasting relationships between French and Nigerian businesses. This came as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, paid a visit to BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, where he handed over a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica