Sanwo-Olu dissolves LASU council, orders fresh process to appoint VC

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday dissolved the Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo. This was as the governor adopted the Visitation Panel’s Report, and ordered a fresh process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institution. Sanwo-Olu, however, directed the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke; the management staff of the university to elect new council members, while the University Registrar and Secretary to Council is to proceed on compulsory leave.

The dissolution of the Council, according to the state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, followed the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university. The statement reads: “And, by the powers conferred on him (the Governor) by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended), hereby adopts the recommendations and directs as follows.

“The immediate dissolution of the Lagos State University Governing Council and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council for flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations of the university guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor. “Cancellation of the second failed exercise to appoint the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor as a result of the flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow its own laid down criteria guiding the process for the appointment of a 9th Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.

