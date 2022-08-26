Sanwo-Olu donates two buses, others to new Lagos varsities

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visit to the Ikorodu campus of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) took members of the academic community by surprise, but the campus was agog with excitement, as students trooped out to give the governor a rousing welcome. Governor Sanwo-Olu was in the campus to inspect on-going construction of the Central Administrative Office and ancillary buildings, which are parts of the exrequirements for the smooth transition and operation of the university.

Recall that the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) was, early this year, upgraded to a University of Science and Technology, alongside Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, which transited to a University of Education. During the visit, the governor donated two high-capacity buses to the Students’ Union Governments (SUGs) of the two institutions to aid students’ mobility to and from the two campuses; while also providing free campus-wide highspeed Internet for their research work and other academic works.

Both institutions met the requirements set up by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to assume full status of degree-awarding institutions. Students led by their leaders formed rings round Sanwo-Olu’s convoy, chanting various ‘Aluta’ slogans to receive him and his entourage, including the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab

