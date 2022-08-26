News

Sanwo-Olu donates two buses, others to new Lagos varsities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visit to the Ikorodu campus of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) took members of the academic community by surprise, but the campus was agog with excitement, as students trooped out to give the governor a rousing welcome. Governor Sanwo-Olu was in the campus to inspect on-going construction of the Central Administrative Office and ancillary buildings, which are parts of the exrequirements for the smooth transition and operation of the university.

Recall that the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) was, early this year, upgraded to a University of Science and Technology, alongside Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, which transited to a University of Education. During the visit, the governor donated two high-capacity buses to the Students’ Union Governments (SUGs) of the two institutions to aid students’ mobility to and from the two campuses; while also providing free campus-wide highspeed Internet for their research work and other academic works.

Both institutions met the requirements set up by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to assume full status of degree-awarding institutions. Students led by their leaders formed rings round Sanwo-Olu’s convoy, chanting various ‘Aluta’ slogans to receive him and his entourage, including the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

£2.5bn judgement sum: Supreme Court reserves ruling in Union Bank’s appeal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Supreme Court has reserved ruling in the appeal lodged by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc against a £2.159 billion judgement obtained by an oil and gas firm, Petro Union Ltd. At yesterday’s proceedings, the apex court’s panel of Justices, led by Justice Dattijo-Muhammad, heard the application by Union Bank seeking leave to appeal the […]
News

Contempt: Court jails man for disobeying order

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Itu has sentenced a man, Edem Tom Etuk of Nung Ukot Itam in Itu Local Government Area to one month in prison for disobeying court order in accordance with section 287 subsection 3 of the 1999 constitution as amended. The court presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong convicted […]
News

Rabih Mokbel Is on a Mission to Revolutionize the Entertainment Scene in Egypt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Starting out as a waiter and rising to become CEO of his own company, Venture Lifestyle, one of the most successful event planners in the region today, Rabih Mockbel’s rapid journey to the top knows no bounds. This summer Mockbel is organising his most spectacular event ever, an exclusive concert by superstar Jennifer Lopez on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica