News

Sanwo-Olu drums up support for Tinubu at Imo APC rally

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked Imo State residents to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election on Saturday, February 25. He claimed that Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has the support of the Ndigbo in Lagos State and is expected to win the election. The governor asked all Ndigbo, especially those in Imo State and all Nigerians, to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election and for all of the APC candidates running in the coming genand eral election to restore optimism. In addition to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, deputy director- general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adams Oshimhole, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and other APC leaders, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital. In order to demonstrate that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all of your people are, he said: “I send you greetings from the Centre of Excellence in the state of tremendous hope.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Russian opposition politician, Navalny, put on Germany-bound plane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday. Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive […]
News

CAN to list institutions discriminating against Christians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed its Zonal and State Chairmen to submit the names of public institutions which still practice discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains. CAN in a directive signed by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola and sighted by newsmen on Friday in Abuja stated that it would soon […]
News

Firm facilitates tiles to Onitsha Port by barge

Posted on Author Damilola Akinleye

A manufacturer of ceramics in Nigeria, West Africa Ceramic Limited has successfully moved twenty two trucks of tiles by barge to Onitsha River Port, Anambra State. The transit was deemed successful as a result of the dredging of the River Niger channel by National Inland WaterwaysAuthority(NIWA) The NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, mentioned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica