Sanwo-Olu drums up support for Tinubu at Imo APC rally

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked Imo State residents to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election on Saturday, February 25. He claimed that Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has the support of the Ndigbo in Lagos State and is expected to win the election. The governor asked all Ndigbo, especially those in Imo State and all Nigerians, to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election and for all of the APC candidates running in the coming genand eral election to restore optimism. In addition to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, deputy director- general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adams Oshimhole, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and other APC leaders, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital. In order to demonstrate that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all of your people are, he said: “I send you greetings from the Centre of Excellence in the state of tremendous hope.

