Sanwo-Olu drums up support for Tinubu at Imo APC rally

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked Imo State residents to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election on Saturday, February 25. He claimed that Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has the support of the Ndigbo in Lagos State and is expected to win the election. The governor asked all Ndigbo, especially those in Imo State and all Nigerians, to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election and for all of the APC candidates running in the coming genand eral election to restore optimism. In addition to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, deputy director- general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adams Oshimhole, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and other APC leaders, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital. In order to demonstrate that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all of your people are, he said: “I send you greetings from the Centre of Excellence in the state of tremendous hope.
Related Articles
JUST IN: Russian opposition politician, Navalny, put on Germany-bound plane
Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday. Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive […]
CAN to list institutions discriminating against Christians
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed its Zonal and State Chairmen to submit the names of public institutions which still practice discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains. CAN in a directive signed by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola and sighted by newsmen on Friday in Abuja stated that it would soon […]
Firm facilitates tiles to Onitsha Port by barge
A manufacturer of ceramics in Nigeria, West Africa Ceramic Limited has successfully moved twenty two trucks of tiles by barge to Onitsha River Port, Anambra State. The transit was deemed successful as a result of the dredging of the River Niger channel by National Inland WaterwaysAuthority(NIWA) The NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, mentioned […]
